How Virtual Court Hearings Impact Prisoners’ Right to Fair Trials

Video-conferencing is not a new concept for judicial proceedings. In 2008, section 167(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code was amended to allow the use of video-conferencing for remand proceedings – hearings where an arrested person is produced before a magistrate on camera.

But the legal fraternity’s legacy issue of resistance to change ensured little to no implementation of this innovative technique. Only the worst health crisis of this century could force the judiciary to finally take video-conferencing seriously.