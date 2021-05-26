How Virtual Court Hearings Impact Prisoners’ Right to Fair Trials

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the entire nation into a prolonged lockdown. The judiciary, especially lower courts, also had to shut its doors for litigants and lawyers. Yet the dispensation of justice could not come to a standstill. This forced the judiciary to embrace technology and move to hear cases virtually.
Video-conferencing is not a new concept for judicial proceedings. In 2008, section 167(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code was amended to allow the use of video-conferencing for remand proceedings – hearings where an arrested person is produced before a magistrate on camera.
But the legal fraternity’s legacy issue of resistance to change ensured little to no implementation of this innovative technique. Only the worst health crisis of this century could force the judiciary to finally take video-conferencing seriously.
Recently, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, a policy think-tank based in New Delhi, published a report highlighting the impact of virtual hearings on the right of accused persons to fair trials.
The rights of the accused are compromised at the very first stage itself. The absence of physical presence of the accused before the magistrate made it difficult for the judge to identify signs of torture, coercion or intimidation by the police. The accused cannot talk freely about the condition of his/her arrest or other grievances concerning his/her treatment.
The poor internet connection and the reduction of the entire courtroom to a small cellphone screen have resulted in the accused being unable to properly comprehend the proceedings in their own cases.
The entire practice of virtual hearings took the most fundamental rights of the accused for granted. The complications and limitations of video-conferencing alienated accused persons, from their own narratives, made them mute and ‘dispensable’ and jeopardised the protection of their right to have confidential communication with their lawyers.
This led many lawyers and judges to believe that India’s criminal justice system is not ready for a complete shift to 'virtual mode'. They argued that video-conferencing is not a quick-fix solution to reducing the length of criminal proceedings, which is especially true for persons who are not used to the highly technical nature of judicial processes and those who are already vulnerable in the social fabric.
Talking to The Quint, advocate, researcher, and author of the CHRI report Sahana Manjesh said that the legal fraternity is at the stage of decoding the next phase of the digitisation process. So, it's necessary to address something as fundamental as fair trial rights. She further said that we cannot ensure the best of connectivity and technology at every corner, at every magistrate's court in the country.
The report, however, proposes certain safeguards within the existing practice of virtual hearings. For instance, it recommends that the production of the accused must not be from inside the police station but from a video-conferencing facility at the court.
It further recommends having a legal aid lawyer or a paralegal volunteer to be assigned at the prison-end of the system, who can assist the accused to understand the ongoing proceedings and to liaison with the remand lawyer at the court-end.
However, as Sahana Manjesh puts it, the rigour and richness of a criminal trial that requires all parties to be in each other's presence are very dynamic processes and cannot be done on a virtual hearing.
