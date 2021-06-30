Criminal 'Injustice': How Courts Use 'Remand' to Penalise the Poor

The culture of mechanical remand in Delhi takes the rights of the accused for granted
Graphic: Kamran Akhter/The Quint
Illegal arrests, mechanical remand, and absence of legal representation — the criminal justice system continued to remain punitive even during the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Quint analysed 153 remand orders passed by magistrates from all trial courts in Delhi, during the peak of the second wave (30 April-15 June). To substantiate the themes emerging from the remand orders, we interviewed 25 remand lawyers (legal aid counsel) empanelled with the District Legal Services Authority across the state.
On 8 May 2021, the Chief Justice of India led bench of the Supreme Court recognised the imminent need to prevent prisons from becoming the breeding ground for the new COVID-19 variant. The apex court directed the police and magistrates to strictly comply with the guidelines laid down in Arnesh Kumar vs state of Bihar case.
In Arnesh Kumar vs state of Bihar (2014), the Supreme Court held that police officers shall not arrest the accused unnecessarily and the magistrate shall not authorise detention "mechanically" or "casually". Criticising the persistence of the criminal justice system's "colonial attitude" even 75 years after independence, the court laid down the following guidelines:
The manner of the arrest should not be casual and based on a mere allegation made against a person. The arrest should be preceded by initial investigations by the officer to assess the genuineness of the complaint.
Proper facts and reasons should be presented before a Magistrate by the officer affecting the arrest within 24 hours of the arrest. The magistrate in turn is to be satisfied that conditions precedent for arrest under Section 41 CrPC have been satisfied, and only thereafter will he authorise the detention of an accused.
Police office must ensure they do not arrest accused unnecessarily and magistrate do not authorise detention casually and mechanically. Authorising detention without recording reasons as aforesaid by the judicial magistrate concerned shall be liable for departmental action by the appropriate high court.
The Quint's investigation reveals flagrant violation of the Supreme Court's guidelines in the Arnesh Kumar case, its commitment towards decongestion of prisons, and the basic principles of criminal justice.
Remanded to injustice
Even in cases involving non-heinous offences (punishable with less than seven years of imprisonment), the accused were remanded to the entire 14 days of judicial custody. The mechanical nature of remand becomes evident in the absence of reasons in the order for justifying such remand, a complete ignorance of the norms laid down in the Arnesh Kumar judgment.
Remanded to injustice
The remand orders were "non-speaking" (devoid of justifications), and simply replicated the narrative of the police as judicial reasoning. This replication became apparent when the magistrates used "heinous/serious offence" as a ground to justify remand of arrested persons accused of offences punishable with the maximum imprisonment of just one year.
Remanded to injustice
The reading of remand orders also revealed a worrying trend of continued incarceration despite being granted bail. Magistrates addressed considerable number of applications from those who, despite being granted bail, could not be released due to want of sureties or not being informed about their bail.
Remanded to injustice
Testimonies of remand lawyers and observations from the orders reveal that it is the socio-economically underprivileged class that gets caught in the "revolving door" of arrests and incarceration.
There is a pattern of making arbitrary arrests of individuals from socio-economic backward groups merely on suspicion, who then get remanded to jail custody not for "heinous crimes", but for petty offences.
The lack of financial and social wealth renders those arrested under petty offences "defenceless" against a discriminatory and punitive criminal justice system. They do not have private lawyers who can challenge their arrests, seek anticipatory bail, or protect them from unnecessary incarceration.
Deprived of lawyers and adequate information about their case, prisoners frantically move multiple applications before the jail visiting advocates, resulting in several repetitive claims. Burdened with paperwork and with little time to inspect each claim, jail visiting advocates fail to filter out duplicate applications before forwarding them to be filed before the court.
The sheer volume of indiscriminate arrests, bail applications, and understaffing in the lower judiciary — remand lawyers identified these as systemic problems that engender the culture of 'mechanical remand'.
In this race against time, the rights of arrested persons take a backseat and the police's narrative is given importance without much critique.
The burden of pendency of cases also results in remanding the arrested person to the complete 14 days of judicial custody, without questioning the need for such a prolonged period of incarceration. Remand lawyers believe that this probably has to do with the magistrate trying to avoid production of the accused before the court at short intervals.
The mechanism to provide quality and adequate legal aid to the underprivileged was already an unfulfilled promise. However, the woes of the existing system got aggravated by the "video-conferencing (VC) hearings" introduced due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
Lack of physical access to court premises further alienated remand lawyers from those they were supposed to defend. This left remand lawyers with no choice but to rely on facts stated in the police report to argue before the court. Facts, that were never meant to serve accused's interests.
Therefore, the VC hearings further alienated the interests of the accused from the criminal justice procedures. They anonymised the accused, reducing them to "case-files".
The scale of our study was small and restricted to trial courts situated in the national capital. However, it still brought to light the culture of punitivity that never ceases to penalise the most disadvantaged.
Injustice has been routinised in the everyday practices at the trial courts. The culture of mechanical remand, where rights of the accused are getting neglected, has now become a "tradition". It is operating with impunity, with such normalcy, despite the strictures of the Supreme Court.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined