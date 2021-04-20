“HCs in Crisis”: SC Lays Dows Timeline For Appointments of Judges

In order to address the rising vacancies in high courts across the country, the Supreme Court has proposed a timeline for the central government and the Information Bureau for considering recommendations for the appointment of judges.

The apex court has observed that once the Supreme Court collegium has endorsed the recommendations, the central government shall make such appointments within 3-4 weeks of receiving the collegium’s decision.

While reiterating the glaring concern of increasing judicial vacancies, the Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said: