HC Defers Varavara Rao's Surrender to 20 Dec; Seeks NIA's Medical Report by 17

The Bombay High Court on Monday, 29 November, directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to get Bhima Koregaon accused Varavara Rao medically examined at a private hospital.

Rao's counsel had contended that despite the high court's order dated 18 November, the respondents had failed to take him to the hospital.

In response, NIA's counsel Advocate Sandesh Patil issued an apology and said that the applicant will be examined immediately, saying that a report will be submitted to the court by next hearing.

The 82-year-old poet has been suffering from asymptomatic Parkinson’s Disease and other neurological conditions, and has claimed that being in judicial custody will deteriorate his health further.