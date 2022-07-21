Hate Speech Pleas: SC Asks Centre to Collect Info From States About Compliance

The bench, while referring to previous judgements of the apex court, said it would ask the home secretary to compile the information from all the states and UTs about the compliance of those directions.

It said in those judgements, that directions were given concerning preventive, corrective, and remedial measures.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, said they can collect information from various states and UTs as to what transpired there and what development has taken place to comply with the apex court directives.

"As the first step, at least this information should be before us. Which states are proactive, which are not acting at all, which have acted partially.….," the bench observed.

The counsel appearing for the Election Commission of India (ECI) told the bench that they have been impleaded as a party in one of the petitions, which has sought direction to the Centre to examine international laws and take effective and stringent steps to control hate speech and rumour-mongering in the country, The bench also told ECI not to treat the matter as adversarial and asked the poll panel to step in.

On 13 May, the apex court had permitted advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who is one of the petitioners in the matter and has raised the issue of hate speech and rumour-mongering, to implead the ECI as a party.

Upadhyay, in his plea, has alternatively sought a direction to the Centre to take apposite steps to implement recommendations of the Law Commission Report-267 on hate speech.