Gyanvapi Row: Varanasi Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Handing Over of Premises

A Varanasi Court, on Friday 17 November, dismissed the Anjuman Masjid Committee's application challenging a plea seeking to hand over the Gyanvapi Mosque premises to Lord Vishweshwar Virajman (Swayambhu) and others.

The suit, filed by international general secretary of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh Lord Vishweshwar Virajman (Swayambhu), demands that the entire Gyanvapi complex be handed over to the Hindus.

It also seeks that the plaintiffs be allowed to offer their prayers to Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar and worship the 'Shiva Linga' reportedly found inside the Mosque premises on 16 May.

Important to note, is that this case is not connected with another one pending before the Varanasi Court in which five hindu women had filed a plea seeking rights to worship Hindu deities whose idols were allegedly found to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.