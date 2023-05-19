Gyanvapi Mosque Case: SC Stays HC Order Allowing Scientific Survey of 'Shivling'

The court-ordered survey of the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi ended on Monday, 16 May.
(Photo: PTI)
The Supreme Court on Friday, 19 May, put on hold the scientific investigation of a the structure inside the Varanasi-Gyanvapi mosque complex, which the Hindu plaintiffs claim to be a 'Shivling' and the Mosque committee claims to a fountain.
The apex court passed the order in a petition by the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee against the High Court order dated 12 May which gave a go-ahead to the scientific survey to ascertain the age of the structure.
(This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with more details soon.)
