Gyanvapi Petitioner Alleges Harassment, Seeks Permission For Euthanasia

One of the Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi Mosque case has written to President Droupadi Murmu asking her to grant permission for euthanasia.

Rakhi Singh, one of the five women petitioners who had filed a suit in 2021 seeking permission to worship Hindu idols they claim are in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex, has added that she will "wait for President Droupadi Murmu's response until 9 am on 9 June" after which she "will take her own decision."

In her letter, accessed by The Quint, she has alleged harassment and persecution from her fellow petitioners.

Singh's uncle Jitendra Singh Visen, who is representing her in the case, reportedly announced on Saturday that he and his family were withdrawing from all cases related to the Gyanvapi dispute due to a"harassment".

"I and my family (wife Kiran Singh and niece Rakhi Singh) are withdrawing from all Gyanvapi-related cases that we had filed in the interest of the country and religion in various courts," he said, according to NDTV.

Singh further claimed in her letter, that although she had filed the petition with the four other women, differences emerged between them due to which she has been "under mental pressure for many days."

Meanwhile, last month, the Allahabad High Court had rejected the mosque committee's challenge to the Hindu worshippers' suit seeking rights to worship Hindu deities whose idols were allegedly found to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

In doing so, the High Court has upheld a Varanasi court order from September 2022, which had ruled that the Hindu women worshipers' plea was maintainable.



(With inputs from NDTV)