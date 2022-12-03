'Right to Religion Doesn't Include Right to Convert': Is the Government Right?

The Freedom of Religion does not include a fundamental right to convert people to other faiths, the Union government told the Supreme Court on Monday, 28 November.

It also said that it is “cognisant of the menace” of alleged conversions and that the laws that “seek to control such practices are necessary to protect the cherished rights of vulnerable sections of the society, including women and economically and socially backward classes.”

The government’s stance was part of an affidavit filed in response to a plea by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion by “intimidation” and through “gifts and monetary benefits.”

Upadhyay is no stranger to filing petitions seeking intervention on alleged “forced conversions.”

In 2021, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice RF Nariman had come down heavily on a similar petition by him, saying:

“I do not see a reason as to why any person above 18 years cannot choose his religion. There is a reason why the word "propagate" is there in the Constitution.”