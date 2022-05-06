Person Declared an Indian Once Cannot Be Declared a Foreigner Later: Gauhati HC

A Foreigners' Tribunal bench of the Gauhati High Court said that once the tribunal declares a person to be an Indian, the same person cannot be declared a foreigner if they are brought before the court a second time.

This gains prominence amid notices being sent to several people in Assam who had been declared Indians before, and were asked to prove their nationality twice or more.

While arguing the case, the government had said that the power to identify and deport foreigners rests with the central government under Section 3 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, as per NDTV.