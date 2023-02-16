Gauhati HC Pulls Up Assam Govt For Child Marriage Arrests: What Did The HC Say?

The Assam Government's recent crackdown on child marriage in the state, leading to nearly 3000 arrests has elicited the ire of the Gauhati High Court.

What did the Court say? Justice Suman Shyam, while granting anticipatory bail to the accused in multiple cases, said that the government's move led to "havoc in the private lives of people" and observed that the cases are not meant for "custodial interrogation."