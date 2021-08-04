Gagged and Criminalised: Journalism Critical of UP Govt Being Dubbed 'Fake News'

Criminalisation of journalists under fake news law
On 21 August 2019, Pawan Kumar, a freelance journalist in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur town, while checking updates on his local journalists' WhatsApp group, received a document running to three pages. On downloading it, he realised it was a copy of an FIR that mentioned his name multiple times. Overnight, Kumar was accused of a criminal offence that he had no idea he had committed.
Kumar is one of the many local journalists in Uttar Pradesh targeted by the state government for running reports critical of it. The law penalising "fake news" is ambiguously worded and open-ended, enabling the government to not only hijack the discourse on truth, but actively scare and silence voices that attempt to expose uncomfortable facts.
In 2017, Reporters Without Borders called India “Asia’s deadliest country for media personnel, ahead of both Pakistan and Afghanistan”. This assessment, however, is primarily based on crimes against journalists, state-sponsored censorship, and the dispensation of justice in cases of journalist killings. It doesn't capture the government's routine gagging of press freedom by resorting to a law that penalises "spreading rumours".
While there is no specific law in India that defines, regulates, or penalises "fake news" by press, the ambiguously worded Section 505 is actively exploited by the state to target the media.
Gagging press freedom through fake news law.
As data suggests, cases registered under Section 505 of the IPC do not stand the test of a criminal trial. Most of them fall apart at the stage of framing the charges. However, as per the government's own data tabled before the Lok Sabha during Parliament's Monsoon Session, the registration of such cases has consistently risen since 2014.
Sanjeev Singh, an investigative journalist from Muzaffarnagar, realised the nature of this "gagging through crime" the moment police came to his house late at night in September 2020 to arrest him.
The Quint analysed court orders from the six districts to expose the length and breadth of misuse of fake news law by the state machinery. Our study revealed that Section 505 of the IPC is almost mechanically invoked against anyone who sticks their neck out to pose tough questions to the "establishment".
The law penalising "spreading of rumours" is disproportionately used against journalists. Also, apart from journalists, even social activists, union leaders, and political workers from Opposition parties, get caught in the net of fake news criminality.
The data clearly reflects that a majority of those who are arrested for allegedly spreading fake news are those who unsettle the government in power, or run foul of its ego.
The vocabulary of the FIRs registered against journalists exposes the political vindictiveness of such criminal cases. Section 505 of the IPC nowhere mentions "defamation of the government" or "ill-will against the Chief Minister or the Prime Minister" as grounds for invoking the provision.
The "gagging through crime" strategy ensures that journalists are put behind bars and kept there for extended periods of time even when they are not convicted by a court of law. This is where the criminal justice system often becomes reticent, and plays to the tune orchestrated by the political nature of these cases.
Moreover, these two-to-three-paragraph-long bail orders do not even care to test the veracity of the complaint against the journalist, or analyse the facts as per the triple test of bail adjudication: Tampering of evidence, influencing of witnesses, or flight risk.
Our interviews with 11 freelance and investigative journalists from the six districts in UP humanised the disturbing data that emerged from the analysis.
Their narratives revealed how the costs of getting criminalised for critical reportage extends far beyond policing and incarceration – it substantially alters the journalist's mental and economic sustainability.
Kumar has moved away from full-time journalism and is now focusing on running his small mobile shop. Although he is hopeful of finding more journalistic work in future, his family wants him to exit the profession.
A criminal case brought shame to them and their families, even though they embraced it as a badge of honour. Most of them saw it a long time coming as they have been consistently doing critical reportage exposing the inefficiencies of the state machinery.
The journalists were acutely aware of the political nature of the cases against them. While it did help them in dealing with the trauma, it did not alleviate their suffering. They say they could tell that the cases against them were filed at the behest of the Chief Minister's Office or the District Magistrate's Office, and they worried about the safety of their local informers and sources.
For some, this struggle, this journey for being targeted for speaking truth to power, made them fearless. It was a litmus test that they always feared, but once through it, there's nothing else to be scared of.
Pawan Kumar's case is still pending, his innocence still hangs in purgatory. He was accused of spreading "fake news", the veracity of which was verified and confirmed by the district magistrate himself.
