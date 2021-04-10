Child of Live-in Couple To Be Construed As Child of Marriage: HC

The Kerala High Court on Saturday, 10 April, held that a child born to a couple in a live-in relationship will be treated as a child born to a married couple for the purpose of the Juvenile Justice Act and Adoption Guidelines.

The Bench of Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Dr Kauser Edappagath noted for the purpose of “surrendering a child for adoption” under the Juvenile Justice Act, the Child Welfare Committee shall treat a child born to a couple in a live-in relationship as if it was born to a married couple.