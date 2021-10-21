Farmers Have Right to Protest but Can't Block Roads Indefinitely: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 21 October, said that it was not against the farmers' right to protest, but observed that roads cannot be blocked indefinitely.
"Farmers have right to protest but they cannot keep roads blocked indefinitely. You may have a right to agitate in any manner but roads should not be blocked like this. People have right to go on roads but it cannot be blocked," a Supreme Court bench stated on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.
A bench comprising of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh was, on Thursday, hearing a plea submitted by a Noida resident against the road blockade.
"The roads have been blocked due to the way Delhi Police has made the arrangements. It suits them to allow a feeling that farmers are blocking the road," Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the farmers, told the court, as per Bar and Bench.
The court has granted three weeks of time to the farmers' unions to submit their response to the petition filed in the matter. The next hearing of the case will take place on 7 December.
