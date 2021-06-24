Era of Fear: Key News Media Firms Move Madras HC Against IT Rules

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, 23 June, issued notices to the Union government on a plea by the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), a 13-member collective of the country’s biggest news media companies, which challenged the Constitutional validity of the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021).
The petition has contended that these rules violate Articles 14, 19 (1) (a) and 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution (equality, right to freedom of speech and expression, and right to profession).
The DNPA comprises:
The former Editor of The Hindu and The Hindu Business Line, Mukund Padmanabhan, is a co-petitioner with the DNPA.
The writ petition has been tagged along with a pending plea moved by Carnatic musician and writer TM Krishna, by a Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.
While hearing the application for interim orders, the Bench recorded the petitioners’ submission that there is “sufficient basis for the petitioners’ apprehension that coercive and arm-twisting action may be taken” under the new Rules, especially Rules 12, 14, and 16. The petition further sought an order seeking restraint of operation of Rules 12, 14, and 16.
However, noting that so far no adverse action has been initiated against the petitioners, the court granted the petitioners liberty to approach the court for interim relief if any coercive action is taken against them invoking Rules 12, 14, and 16 of the IT Rules, 2021.
The two ministries (Ministries of Electronics and Information Technology and Information & Broadcasting) have been asked to file their counter-affidavits within two weeks. The next hearing is scheduled after three weeks.
The DNPA has challenged the IT Rules on the following grounds:
The plea also added that the rules are likely to give rise to an era of “surveillance and fear,” Indian Express reported.
The Code of Ethics formulated by the government has also been challenged.
It was argued that the rules intended to regulate content on “undefined, vague, and subjective” standards such as “half-truth, good taste, decency”, provides a “broad scope for imminent misuse” by government authorities.
The plea further asserted that there are several regulations already in place for traditional and legacy media outlets in print and broadcasting.
The mandatory compliance with the IT Rules of 2021, DNPA members have said, will “lead to a situation of over regulation and unnecessary complication” of a sector that is already “well-regulated” by law and the government, Indian Express reported.
Meanwhile, Twitter, in a first such case against it, was named in an FIR by the Ghaziabad Police, which accused the social media platform of not deleting tweets with regard to an incident involving a 72-year-old Muslim elderly man, Abdul Samad Saifi, being brutally thrashed in Ghaziabad’s Loni. The FIR is seen as a result of non-compliance with the IT Rules.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and Bar & Bench)
