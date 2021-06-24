Era of Fear: Key News Media Firms Move Madras HC Against IT Rules

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, 23 June, issued notices to the Union government on a plea by the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), a 13-member collective of the country’s biggest news media companies, which challenged the Constitutional validity of the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021).

The petition has contended that these rules violate Articles 14, 19 (1) (a) and 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution (equality, right to freedom of speech and expression, and right to profession).

The DNPA comprises:

ABP Network Private Limited

DB Corp Limited, Amar Ujala Limited

Express Network Pvt Ltd

Lokmat Media Private Limited

NDTV Convergence Limited

HT Digital Streams Limited

IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Jagran Prakashan Limited

TV Today Network Limited

The Malayala Manorama Co (P) Ltd

Times Internet Limited

and Ushodaya Enterprises Private Limited

The former Editor of The Hindu and The Hindu Business Line, Mukund Padmanabhan, is a co-petitioner with the DNPA.