ED Chief Tenure Hearing Today: Why Amicus Curiae Has Called Extension Illegal

Speaking to the court in February, Vishwanathan, who is the amicus curiae in the case, had said “My submission is that keeping in line with the long line of judgments from Vineet Narayan and the Common Cause cases... the extensions are illegal and contrary to the line of judgments.”



Vineet Narain Case: The top court, in its landmark 1997 verdict of Vineet Narain & Others vs Union Of India & Another (popularly known as Jain Hawala verdict), laid down guidelines related to the structure of central investigating agencies. The reason for this, as stated by the court in its order, was:

“A general impression appears to have gained ground that the concerned central investigating agencies are subject to extraneous pressures.”

In the present matter, the Amicus Curiae held on to a similar line of argument while calling the extension illegal.

“Your Lordships will have to take a view on this on the broader principle of insulating from the influence of the executive,” he had said.



Common Cause Case (Common Cause Vs Union of India & Ors): The Supreme Court in September 2021 had ruled that Mishra's tenure should not be extended beyond November 2021 and if at all an ED officer's tenure need to be extended, it should only be done in the rarest of rare cases.

This judgment had come after an NGO called Common Cause took Mishra’s first extension to court. A bench of Justices LN Rao and BR Gavai heard out the case, refused to interfere with the existing extension granted to Mishra, but held:

1) The Union of India did have the power to extend the tenure of the ED Director beyond two years but only in "rare and exceptional circumstances.”



2) No further extension was to be granted to Sanjay Mishra whose term was then slated to end on 16 November 2021

“We make it clear that no further extension shall be granted to the second Respondent,” the order read.