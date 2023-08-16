Don't Name Officials for Court Panels, No Personal Remarks: Govt SoP for Courts
(Photo: iStock)
In case "of matters before court that involve setting up of a committee for further examination of the matter," the court may prescribe only the "broad composition" but not name "individual members,"; courts should refrain from making “personal comments” on “dress, physical appearance, educational and social background."
Some context: These are only few of the pointers that are part of the draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) formulated by the centre related to the appearance of Government officials before courts in cases involving the Government.
Who this is for: The proposed SOP is to apply to the Supreme Court, High Courts and all court proceedings dealing with government-related cases.
Some of the other pointers include:
The presence of government officials should be required in courts only in ‘exceptional cases’, and not as a regular practice
If officials are summoned by courts, advanced notice must be given, allowing ample time for their appearance
“Courts should hesitate to punish a contemnor if the act or omission complained of was not willful"
"A judge should not, ideally, sit on contempt proceedings relating to their own orders"
In matters within the domain of the executive, the Court should refer the matter to the government instead of taking it up and summoning government officials
If the government requests revised timeframe for compliance of judicial orders, such requests must be allowed by the Court if ‘reasonable’
Where this comes from: Presenting the draft SoP before a bench presided over by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday, 14 August, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) had been formulated subsequent to a mutual agreement between the court and the government in a preceding hearing.
The bench was in the process of reviewing an appeal lodged by the Uttar Pradesh administration against a verdict by the Allahabad High Court, which mandated the arrest of two IAS officers.
In April, the High Court had ordered the arrest of UP’s Finance Secretary S.M.A. Rizvi and Special Secretary (Finance) Sarayu Prasad Mishra due to their failure to comply with an earlier order, which instructed the government to provide amenities for retired judges.
On 20 April, the Supreme Court suspended the High Court's ruling and instructed the immediate release of the two officers. In the course of one of the court hearings, the bench led by the Chief Justice had deliberated on the necessity of establishing an SOP to foster a more harmonious and favorable atmosphere, thereby enhancing the overall adherence to judicial directives. This was seen as a measure to curtail the potential for contempt of court.
What now? After Mehta introduced the SOP before the court on Monday, the bench directed the Supreme Court registry to disseminate it to all relevant stakeholders for their inputs. The court will resume discussions on this in the next hearing.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)