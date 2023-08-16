Don't Name Officials for Court Panels, No Personal Remarks: Govt SoP for Courts

In case "of matters before court that involve setting up of a committee for further examination of the matter," the court may prescribe only the "broad composition" but not name "individual members,"; courts should refrain from making “personal comments” on “dress, physical appearance, educational and social background."

Some context: These are only few of the pointers that are part of the draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) formulated by the centre related to the appearance of Government officials before courts in cases involving the Government.

Who this is for: The proposed SOP is to apply to the Supreme Court, High Courts and all court proceedings dealing with government-related cases.

Some of the other pointers include: