Delhi Riots: Notice Issued to Anurag Thakur, Kejriwal, Sonia on Impleadment Plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 28 February, issued notice to Union Minister Anurag Thakur as well as other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Kapil Mishra and Pravesh Saheb Singh Verma, in petitions for their impleadment in a hate speech related case in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Notice was also issued to:
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
Activist Harsh Mander
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Actor Swara Bhaskar
Former Bombay High Court Judge BG Kolse Patil
The order was passed by a Delhi High Court bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, and the petitions have sought for registration of an FIR, as well as constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe the purported role of the above-mentioned.
The Delhi High Court meanwhile has asked the political leaders and other prominent figures to respond to the petitions for their impleadment. The respondents have been asked to file their replies and have listed the case for further hearing on 22 March.
According to Bar and Bench, approximately half a dozen petitions have been filed in connection with this case, with some seeking probe into the purported role of the Delhi Police and the BJP leaders, while others make allegations against the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders.
The Delhi riots had erupted on 23 February 2020, amid peaceful protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. More than 53 people (36 Muslims, 15 Hindus and two unidentified) were killed in parts of Northeast Delhi. Homes were wrecked, shops set ablaze, and schools, businesses, and mosques were destroyed.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)
