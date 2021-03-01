‘Muslims Rioted Without Provocation’: Delhi Riots Charge Sheet

The new charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police in the Delhi Riots case accuses “Muslim rioters” of attacking police and non-Muslims without provocation. The document further blames the Muslim community for dislocating the CCTV cameras as a part of a “larger conspiracy”.
The supplementary charge sheet claims that "Muslim rioters" proceeded to commit violence against police and non-Muslims without any provocation or retaliation from the other side.
It further states that the footage recovered from the PWD cameras installed the next day at “hot-spots” inhabited by Non-Muslims, shows that life was “tranquil and unperturbed by the happenings that were taking place on the other side of the divide”.
As per the charge sheet, "Muslim rioters" used a juvenile to disconnect critical CCTV cameras from the power source before proceeding towards the Wazirabad Road, where a brutal murder of a police officer was committed.
As per the police’s narrative, the mobilisation 'awed', ‘shocked’, and ‘assaulted’ the police and paramilitary forces deployed in the northeast districts to maintain law and order. It claims that the riots were premeditated and “engineered in pursuance of a larger conspiracy”.
Delhi Police has finally concluded in its supplementary charge sheet that the "Muslim rioters" first proceeded to attack the police officer and then followed it up by attacking the non-Muslims. They have alleged that these rioters caused “large-scale damage and destruction of public and private property by arson and vandalising”.
