Delhi HC Orders Prompt Rehabilitation of Over 45000 Residents, Questions Delay

The Delhi High Court, in a recent order, has directed that the residents of two slums in the national capital, be rehabilitated without any further delay.

Why this matters: Over 45,000 people from these areas have been waiting to be rehabilitated for years, despite having paid money for rehabilitation and previous favourable court orders.

The court order, dated 2 March, will provide "much needed relied to the residents at a crucial time," according to iProbono, a social justice organisation, providing legal aid to the residents.