'What Did You Do About Man Who Tweeted Against Zubair?': Delhi HC Asks Police

"Hello XXX. Does your cute grand daughter know about your part time job of abusing people on social media? I suggest you to change your profile pic," he had said.

This led the user to lodge multiple complaints against Zubair and accusing him of causing cyber sexual harassment of his grand-daughter.

'No criminality' said Delhi Police: In the FIR lodged in Delhi, offences under the POCSO Act, Section 509B of IPC, Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act were invoked against Zubair.

But the Delhi Police did not mention Zubair's name in the chargesheet.

Earlier this year, the Delhi Policenformed court that no criminality was found in the tweet posted by Zubair.

The police in May last year said that no cognizable offence was made out against Zubair.