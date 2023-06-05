Delhi HC Denies Interim Bail to Manish Sisodia, Allows Him To Visit Ailing Wife

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Manish Sisodia
(File photo)
The Delhi High Court, on Monday, 5 June, denied interim bail to former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in connection with the ‘excise-policy case’.
The court did, however, reportedly allow the former deputy CM to visit his ailing wife, between 10 am and 5 pm on any day as per his wife's convenience.
According to Bar and Bench, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said:
But Sisodia has also been barred from interacting with anyone except his family members during his visit. The Delhi Police has been further asked to ensure that "there is no media gathering where Sisodia goes to meet his wife.”
He will also not be allowed access to a mobile phone or internet.
As far as his wife Seema Sisodia is concerned, though, the court directed that the “best treatment should be provided” to her. According to Livelaw, it also said:
According to The Indian Express, Seema Sisodia suffers from multiple sclerosis. Earlier on Saturday, Manish Sisodia — despite being permitted by the High Court to — could not meet her as her condition worsened and she was hospitalised right before his arrival at their residence.
Sisodia had sought a six week interim bail on grounds of his wife being “seriously sick”.
Opposing his bail plea, however, ED's Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain had, as per Bar and Bench, argued Seema has been suffering from the degenerative disease for over two decades and the six-week bail will make no difference to her.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench, Livelaw and The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)