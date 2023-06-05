Delhi HC Denies Interim Bail to Manish Sisodia, Allows Him To Visit Ailing Wife

But Sisodia has also been barred from interacting with anyone except his family members during his visit. The Delhi Police has been further asked to ensure that "there is no media gathering where Sisodia goes to meet his wife.”

He will also not be allowed access to a mobile phone or internet.

As far as his wife Seema Sisodia is concerned, though, the court directed that the “best treatment should be provided” to her. According to Livelaw, it also said: