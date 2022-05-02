Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Stand on Muslim Woman's PIL Seeking Laws on Polygamy

The Delhi High Court, on Monday, 2 May, sought the Centre's response to a plea aiming to declare bigamy or polygamy by a Muslim husband without the prior written consent of the existing wife or wives and arrangements for her well-being as unconstitutional and illegal.

Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla were hearing a 28-year-old woman's petition filed as public interest litigation (PIL). The petitioner also sought the framing of laws for compulsory registration of Muslim marriages, reported PTI.

The woman, Reshma, said that she and her husband had married in 2019 and have an 11-month-old child.

The woman claimed that her husband is stated to be "planning to divorce her" and marry another woman without her consent or making arrangements for her and their child's maintenance.