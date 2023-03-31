Delhi Court Dismisses Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea in Excise Policy Case

AAP leader Manish Sisodia.
A Delhi court on Friday, 31 March dismissed a bail plea filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy case.
Sisodia is under judicial custody in the alleged excise policy case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate.
ED Arrest: The ED arrested the former deputy chief minister of Delhi after questioning him for two days regarding the excise policy case, NDTV reported.
This comes as a further blow to the embattled leader, who has been attempting to secure bail in a CBI court over the last few days.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on 6 March had sent Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody in Tihar jail till 20 March, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
CBI Arrest: The CBI had arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader after questioning him for over seven hours on 26 February.
Nine senior Opposition leaders wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, 5 March, condemning what they termed the "witch-hunt" of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and "the blatant misuse of central agencies against the members of the opposition."
