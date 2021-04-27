During a National Crisis, We Cannot Be a Mute Spectator: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 27 April, had a suo motu hearing on COVID issues such as shortages of essential drugs, vaccination, and implementation of lockdown to contain the rapid spread of the virus.

The apex court listed the matter for hearing next on Friday, at 12pm, and asked the state governments to file affidavits by 6 pm on Thursday about what facilities and health infrastructure are in place to mitigate the pandemic.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that “it is not a time for political bickering,” adding that Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been praised for reducing their oxygen demand, and it’s not about any particular party like the AAP or BJP.