Highlights: SC's Order on Vishwas Nagar Demolition, Delhi HC's Summons To BBC

Round-Up: SC's Order on Demolition in Vishwas Nagar, Delhi HC's Summons To BBC
From the top court's refusal to intervene in the demolition in Delhi's Vishwas Nagar to the Delhi High Court order summoning BBC over its documentary, here's what's happening in our courts on Monday, 22 May:
The Supreme Court has refused to intervene with a Delhi High Court order directing demolition of 'illegal' constructions in Vishwas Nagar.
The top court, however, has asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to pause the demolition for seven days so that the residents can voluntarily leave the area.
"If they don't vacate by 29th May, it would be open to DDA to resume their demolition activities. We order that for a period of 7 days no demolition activity shall be continued," a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Karol said.
The Kasturba Nagar Residents Welfare Association had moved the Delhi High Court claiming that the residents have been living there for 40 years. It also claimed in its petition that they were eligible for rehabilitation since they had all the valid documents to support their claims.
However, the High Court had dismissed the plea stating that only those clusters identified by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board will be eligible for the benefit of rehabilitation under the Delhi Slum & JJ Rehabilitation & Relocation Policy, 2015.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has summoned the BBC in a suit claiming that its two-part documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question' defamed India, its judiciary and Prime Minister Modi.
Justice Sachin Datta issued the summons and listed the case, which has been filed by a Gujarat-based non-profit organisation named Justice on Trial, for further hearing in September.
Earlier, a Delhi district court, responding to a defamation suit filed by BJP leader Binay Kumar Singh, had summoned the broadcaster over the same documentary.
But BBC had said that the court had no jurisdiction to issue the summons. This will now be heard on 26 May.
