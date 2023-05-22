Highlights: SC's Order on Vishwas Nagar Demolition, Delhi HC's Summons To BBC

The Supreme Court has refused to intervene with a Delhi High Court order directing demolition of 'illegal' constructions in Vishwas Nagar.

The top court, however, has asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to pause the demolition for seven days so that the residents can voluntarily leave the area.

"If they don't vacate by 29th May, it would be open to DDA to resume their demolition activities. We order that for a period of 7 days no demolition activity shall be continued," a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Karol said.

The Kasturba Nagar Residents Welfare Association had moved the Delhi High Court claiming that the residents have been living there for 40 years. It also claimed in its petition that they were eligible for rehabilitation since they had all the valid documents to support their claims.

However, the High Court had dismissed the plea stating that only those clusters identified by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board will be eligible for the benefit of rehabilitation under the Delhi Slum & JJ Rehabilitation & Relocation Policy, 2015.