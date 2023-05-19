Legal Recap: Two New Judges at SC, Order on Gyanvapi Mosque Complex
While two new judges swore in to the top court, the report by the expert panel probing into the Adani Hindenburg row was made public today.
Here are the top legal highlights from Friday, 19 May:
A committee formed by the Supreme Court to look into investigations into the Adani Group said that was not possible at this stage to conclude if there has been a regulatory failure on SEBI's part.
"Prima facie it would not be possible for the committee to conclude there has been a regulator failure around the allegation of price manipulation," the report said, according to Bar and Bench.
The committee said the same thing about disclosures of related party transactions.
Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and former Senior Advocate KV Vishwanathan swore-in to the Supreme Court as judges. Chief Justice of Inida (CJI) administered the oath on Friday, 19 May.
After the top court's Collegium recommended the two for judgeship on Tuesday, 16 May, the centre approved the appointments on 18 May.
The Supreme Court deferred the scientific investigation of the structure inside the Varanasi-Gyanvapi mosque complex, which the Hindu plaintiffs claim to be a 'Shivling' and the Mosque committee claims to be a fountain.
The apex court passed the order in a petition by the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee against the High Court order dated 12 May which gave a go-ahead to the scientific survey to ascertain the age of the structure.
Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court upheld the acquittal of Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni in a 23-year-old murder case.
The court dismissed an appeal by the Uttar Pradesh government against his acquittal order passed by a trial court in 2004.
The Supreme Court asked he Bihar Government to produce original records of documents which led to the remission of former Bihar MP Anand Mohan, convicted for the mob lynching of Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah in 1994.
“State Counsel is directed to produce original records which led to the grant of remission to Respondnet No. 4 (Anand Mohan).”
The Calcutta High Court had dismissed the application filed by Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee seeking to recall the order ordering a CBI and ED probe against him in the school jobs for cash scam.
Justice Amrita Sinha also dismissed the plea by arrested accused Kuntal Ghosh, who had alleged that he was being tortured by the ED officers to implicate Abhishek Banerjee in the case.
