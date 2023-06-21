Legal Recap: SC on Senthil Balaji Case, Calcutta HC on WB Panchayat Elections

The Supreme Court has deferred hearing a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging a Madras High Court order that allowed the wife of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji to file a habeas corpus petition.

The ED had argued that the High Court had erred in entertaining the petition as it was not maintainable. However, the vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh noted that the High Court was yet to render its opinion on the matter.

As a result, the Supreme Court has decided to wait for the High Court's order before taking up the ED's plea.