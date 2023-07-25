Recap: Mosque Committee Moves HC in Gyanvapi Case, Court Acquits Ex-Minister

Recap: Madras HC on Senthil Balaji's Release, Bombay HC on IT Rules Amendments
The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which takes care of the Gyanvapi Masjid, has approached the Allahabad High Court against the District Court's order from 21 July, which allowed the ASI survey of the mosque premises (except the 'Wazukhana'.)
The petition comes a day after the top court put an interim stay of two days on the survey and allowed the Masjid committee to move the High Court in the meantime.
"We're of the view that some breathing time should be given. Impugned order shall not be enforced till 5 pm on 26 July. In the meantime, should the petitioners moved the HC, the RG of HC should ensure that it is placed before appropriate bench before status quo order ends," the top court had said on 24 July.
Following the 21 July order by the District court, the committee had moved the top court against it.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court acquitted former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in the abetment of suicide case of air hostess Geetika Sharma.
The court also acquitted the co-accused, Aruna Chadha, as the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt, The Indian Express reported.
Geetika Sharma, who worked with Kanda's now defunct MDLR Airlines, was found dead at her residence in Delhi's Ashok Vihar on 5 August, 2012.
Before her tragic death, the 23-year-old had accused Kanda of subjecting her to mental harassment and mentioned both Kanda and Chadha in her suicide note. Additionally, it was reported that a year later, Sharma's mother also died by suicide.
According to the 17th report submitted by Senior Advocate Vijay Hansaria, who was appointed as the amicus curiae by the Supreme Court in the matter concerning criminal cases against MPs/MLAs, as of July 2022, 44% of Lok Sabha members and 31% of Rajya Sabha members have pending criminal cases against them. This data was based on a study conducted by the Association for Democratic Rights.
Since 2016, the Supreme Court has been actively monitoring the speedy resolution of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs as part of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.
The Supreme Court criticised the Union Government for its inaction in the State of Nagaland regarding the implementation of the constitutional provision of one-third reservation for women in municipal and town council elections.
The Court pointed out that while the Centre is quick to take strong stances against other State Governments, it has failed to take any action against its own State governments that are violating the Constitution.
A Bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia emphasised that the Central Government cannot evade responsibility on this matter, especially when the political dispensation in the State aligns with that of the Centre.
Justice Kaul expressed his concern, stating,"You have to be actively involved... Since you are one political dispensation, it would be easier for you to actively participate."
Justice Kaul strongly reprimanded the Union Government for showing a lack of willingness to implement a constitutional scheme. He addressed the Additional Solicitor General, KM Nataraj, stating, "Don't force me to say that the Central Government is not willing to uphold the Constitution, because I will say it."
