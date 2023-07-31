Recap: SC Comments on Manipur Video, Pulls Up Allahabad HC Over Bail Hearings
(Photo: iStock)
While addressing the issue of sexual violence against the two women in the horrific Manipur video, the Supreme Court remarked on Monday, 31 July, that similar incidents in other states cannot be used to justify or compare the gravity of the situation.
The plea: A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was hearing multiple pleas related to the outbreak of violence in Manipur, including the one filed by two Kuki women who were subjected to naked parading and molestation by a mob of men.
The Supreme Court, on Monday, 31 July, refused to intervene with the Karnataka High Court order, which had stayed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in an alleged corruption case against Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.
The case: The corruption case in question, was based on the Income Tax (IT) raids in 2017 on multiple properties belonging to Shivakumar.
The Supreme Court expressed its disapproval on Monday, 31 July, regarding the Allahabad High Court's practice of listing bail applications arising from the same criminal complaint before different single judges.
A bench of Justices BR Gavai, CT Ravikumar, and PV Sanjay Kumar observed that this approach by the High Court leads to inconsistent and irregular situations. They raised the issue of some bail pleas pertaining to the same case being heard by one judge who grants bail, while others are heard by a different judge who denies bail, questioning the reason for such discrepancies.
The Court formally recorded this concern in its order and subsequently directed the Supreme Court's Registrar General to communicate this order to the Allahabad High Court.
In light of the need for a system to adapt to the changing times and the evolving needs of citizens, the Telangana High Court has directed the state government to include a 'no religion' and 'no caste' column in the application for Birth Certificates.
This decision came in response to a plea by a couple who sought a "non-religious and no caste" identity for their child. Justice Lalitha Kanneganti, while addressing the matter, emphasised that the petitioners possess the right to choose not to follow or adhere to any religion and this right is inherently protected under Article 25 of the Constitution of India.
The court asserted that it is the responsibility of the authorities to uphold the rights guaranteed to citizens by the Constitution of India. Compelling individuals to declare or profess any specific religion is a violation of their fundamental rights, as protected by the Constitution.
