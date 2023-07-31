Recap: SC Comments on Manipur Video, Pulls Up Allahabad HC Over Bail Hearings

While addressing the issue of sexual violence against the two women in the horrific Manipur video, the Supreme Court remarked on Monday, 31 July, that similar incidents in other states cannot be used to justify or compare the gravity of the situation.

The plea: A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was hearing multiple pleas related to the outbreak of violence in Manipur, including the one filed by two Kuki women who were subjected to naked parading and molestation by a mob of men.

