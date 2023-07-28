Recap: 2 Bhima Koregaon Accused Get Bail, SC Takes Up PIL Against Mob Violence
The Supreme Court on Friday, 28 July, granted bail to Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, both accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.
Both Gonsalves and Ferreria have been held in custody since August 2018 for their involvement in offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
What SC Said: "While forming our opinion, juxtaposing the appellants' case founded on Articles 14 and 21 with allegations [against them], and considering fact that almost 5 yrs have elapsed, we are satisfied they have made out case for bail," the top court said, while granting bail.
The Supreme Court issued a directive to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to withdraw the Look Out Circular (LOC) that had been issued against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee.
The LOC was related to money laundering allegations concerning the alleged coal scam. The court's decision came in response to an application filed by the Banerjees, who sought permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.
The bench, consisting of Justice SK Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, considered the ED's submission regarding the matter. As a result, the court granted permission for the petitioners to travel abroad for medical reasons on the condition that they inform the ED about their travel plans at least one week in advance.
The Supreme Court issued notice in a public interest litigation (PIL) expressing expressed grave concern about the rising incidents of lynching and mob violence targeting Muslims, with a particular focus on the actions of 'cow vigilantes'.
This is despite the court's earlier ruling in the Tehseen Poonawalla case in 2018, wherein the apex court had laid down comprehensive guidelines for both the central and state governments to prevent lynching and mob violence.
The Bombay High Court requested inputs from the Inspector General (Prisons) of Maharashtra to implement measures that prevent any form of discrimination against incarcerated transgender people and other queer folks.
This direction came as part of a plea originally filed to protect a lesbian couple, wherein the Court has been addressing broader concerns related to the well-being of LGBTQIA+ individuals.
In response to the matter, a division bench consisting of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Gauri Godse included the prison officer as a party to the case.
