Recap: SC Pulls Authorities Over Manipur, Patna HC Upholds Caste-Based Survey
The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, 1 August, while hearing cases related to the Manipur crisis pulled up the state police for their lack of action while controlling the situation in the state.
"State police is incapable of investigation. Absolutely.. There is no law and order left at all," CJI Chandrachud remarked, according to Bar and Bench.
The top court also noted that the number of arrests were very low despite there being over 6,000 first information reports (FIRs).
The Patna High Court on Tuesday, 1 August, dismissed a bunch of petitions challenging the Bihar Government's decision to conduct a caste-based survey in the state.
In doing so, the High Court has set the path for the survey.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 1 August, said that the petition against the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allot the ‘Shiv Sena’ name and its ‘bow and arrow’ to Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde will only be taken up for hearing after the Bench wraps up the Article 370 case.
Who is hearing this case: The bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.
What CJI said : "Wait for the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution Bench to get over and we'll give a date for this," said CJI DY Chandrachud, according to LiveLaw.
Social activist Teesta Setalvad on Monday, 31 July, moved the Gujarat High Court seeking to quash the case lodged against her by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for allegedly fabricating evidence in the 2002 riots cases.
What happened: Despite the Supreme Court granting her bail following the Gujarat High Court's denial of relief, her discharge plea in the case was rejected by a sessions court on 20 July.
About the case: In 2022, after a Supreme Court judgment in the Zakia Jafri case, Setalvad was taken into custody by the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad. The Supreme Court had remarked that those responsible for "maligning the State" after the 2002 Gujarat riots should be held accountable.
The Supreme Court earlier this month granted regular bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in the evidence fabrication case. While granting her bail, the top court quashed and set aside the Gujarat High Court order that had rejected her regular bail plea and ordered her to “surrender immediately.”
