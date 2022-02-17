Court Dismisses Injunction Plea Against Former ScoopWhoop Anchor Samdish Bhatia

Observing that expression of trauma is a fundamental right, a Delhi court on Monday, 14 February, refused to grant an interim injunction stopping Samdish Bhatia, former ‘Unscripted’ anchor at ScoopWhoop, from talking about his sexual harassment complaint.

In the months after announcing his exit from the ‘Unscripted’ in October 2021, Bhatia levelled allegations of sexual harassment and assault against ScoopWhoop’s co-founder and the then CEO Sattvik Mishra.

Mishra, however, on his part, has denied the allegations. He has also accused Bhatia of fabricating the story in an attempt to extort Rs 7 crore from him.