PM Modi Remarks Case: SC Clubs & Transfers All 3 FIRs Against Pawan Khera To UP

The Supreme Court, on Monday, 20 March, asked for the three cases against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Assam after he allegedly insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a press conference, should be clubbed and transferred to Lucknow in UP.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala also extended his interim bail till 10 April and asked Khera to obtain regular bail from the Lucknow court by then.

"We order and direct that FIRs registered in Varanasi and Assam shall stand transferred to Hazratganj police station , Lucknow. The interim protection stands extended till April 10, 2023. The petitioner will be at liberty to apply for regular bail before jurisdictional court," the Court directed.