SC Collegium Unhappy Yet Again Over Centre Not Notifying Sathyan's Appointment
(Photo: The Quint)
The Supreme Court Collegium expressed its discontent, on Tuesday, 22 March, over the Centre still not notifying Advocate R John Sathyan's appointment as a Madras High Court judge, despite the previous reiteration.
The top court's judicial appointment body had reiterated Sathyan's recommendation on 17 January and in a first, made public the reasons for the centre's objection to his appointment.
The government had cited two social media posts ( a Quint article critical of PM Modi & another post about a medical aspirant's death by suicide due to NEET) shared by the advocate on his account while making clear its objection.
However, the Collegium pointed out that the same report said that he enjoys a good personal and professional image and that nothing adverse has come to notice against his integrity.
Considering this, the reasons given by the government do not “ impinge on his suitability, character or integrity.”
On Tuesday, the Collegium said:
The Collegium is of the considered view that necessary action for the issuance of a notification for the elevation of persons who have been recommended earlier in point of time should be taken at the earliest including the name of Shri R John Sathyan which has been reiterated by this Collegium on January 17, 2023."
The names which have been recommended earlier including the reiterated names ought not to be withheld or overlooked as this disturbs their seniority whereas those recommended later steal march on them, it added.
This was part of a resolution recommending four new judges to the Madras High Court.
