College Romance: Don't Need to Like the Show to Question the FIR Against Makers

Earlier this week, the High Court ruled that the language used in the web series, which was streaming on OTT platform TVF, is “obscene, profane, vulgar” and thus has the potential to “deprave and corrupt the minds of young people.”

The complainant had alleged that “vulgar and obscene language was used in Episode 5 of Season 1 of the show and everything about it, including its title (which carried the irreverent but commonly-used 'F' word), was indecent."

Before the case came to the High Court, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) had already ordered the Delhi Police to lodge an (FIR) against the show's director Simarpreet Singh, actor Apoorva Arora and TVF media.

Following this, the accused challenged the order in the High Court which, however, upheld the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s order and said:

“The Court had to watch the episodes with the aid of earphones, in the chamber, as the profanity of language used was of the extent that it could not have been heard without shocking or alarming the people around.”

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma then, citing Indian standards of morality, went on to add that the language used in the show is not “civil,” is extremely unlike what is spoken by students and makes the director and actor liable to action under Sections 67 & 67 (A) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.