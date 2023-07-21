A Judge Complained About 'Inconvenience' on a Train: Here's the CJI's Response

The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, has expressed his strong disapproval and concern regarding a recent incident involving a judge of the Allahabad High Court and railway officials.

The incident revolved around an explanation sought from the railway officials due to alleged 'inconvenience' experienced by the judge during a train journey.

CJI's response: In response to this, CJI Chandrachud has written a letter to all Chief Justices of the High Court, urging them to ensure that the protocol facilities available to judges are not used in a way that inconveniences others or invites public criticism of the judiciary.

In the letter, the Chief Justice also emphasised that judges should refrain from asserting claims to privilege that set them apart from society or display manifestations of power and authority.

"Protocol 'facilities' which are made available to Judges should not be utilised to assert a claim to privilege which sets them apart from society or as a manifestation of power or authority. A wise exercise of judicial authority, both on and off the Bench, is what sustains the credibility and legitimacy of the judiciary and the confidence which society has in its Judges," the letter says.