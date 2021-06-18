Choksi Now in State Prison’s Custody, Still Hospitalised: Lawyer

Choksi is wanted in India in a case of loan fraud worth about Rs 13,500 crore in the state-run Punjab National Bank.

The CBI and the Ministry of External Affairs have sought to be impleaded in the habeas corpus matter, which seeks return of Choksi to Antigua and Barbuda, officials told PTI.

While CBI is expected to focus on establishing the criminal culpability of Choksi, fugitive status, pending warrants against him, Red Notice and charge sheets, the MEA is slated to argue that Choksi continues to be an Indian citizen.



If the Dominica High Court admits these affidavits, lawyer Harish Salve will be called in to plead India’s case in Dominica, reported PTI, citing the officials.