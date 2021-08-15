'No Clarity in Laws': Chief Justice Ramana Says Lawmaking in a 'Sorry State'

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Image used for representational purposes.
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Sunday, 15 August, lamented that lawmaking in India is now in a "sorry state of affairs" while adding that the judiciary is often faced with "a lot of litigation" as there is no clarity on the purpose of laws that are passed, reported Bar & Bench.
Addressing the Supreme Court Bar Association on the occasion of Independence Day, CJI Ramana said that in earlier times, the burden of courts in deciphering a law was much lesser as they were "discussed and deliberated in Parliament."
According to NDTV, CJI Ramana also said that there was "no proper debate" in the House.
Seeking to explain the reason behind such ambiguity in the lawmaking process, the Chief Justice said that this is what happens when intellectuals and lawyers are not there in the House."
Seeking to buttress his arguments that lawyers make for better lawmakers, CJI Ramana said that our fight for freedom was spearheaded by visionaries, who were also lawyers.
"Our independence struggle was led by lawyers. Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Babu Rajendra Prasad were all lawyers. They not only sacrificed their professions but also their families and properties," he said.
CJI Ramana also urged lawyers to contribute their knowledge to the country and not just confine it to the pursuit of money and a comfortable life.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament got over on Wednesday, 11 August, two days before the official date.
While the government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have blamed the Congress and other Opposition parties for disruptions, the Opposition leaders have accused the ruling dispensation of running away from debate on issues like Pegasus snooping allegations and contentious farm laws.
(With inputs from Bar & Bench & NDTV)
