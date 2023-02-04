Centre Notifies Appointment of 5 Judges to the Supreme Court

The Centre on Saturday, 4 February, notified the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court.
Who are these five judges and which courts do they come from?
Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court,
Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice of Patna High Court,
Justice P. V. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice of Manipur High Court,
Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Judge, Patna High Court
Justice Manoj Misra, Judge, Allahabad High Court
These appointments come a day after the Attorney General informed the apex court they will soon clear the recommendations, and the apex court pointed out that the recommendations were made all the way back in December 2022.
