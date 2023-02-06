Govt Notifies Appointment Of BJP-Linked Lawyer As Additional Judge in Madras HC

The Union Government has notified the appointment of BJP-linked lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, on Monday, 6 February, as an Additional Judge of the Madras High Court.

Why does this matter? This comes amid widespread flak from several Madras Bar Association lawyers against her position in the Bharatiya Janata party and her 'hate speeches' on Muslims and Christians.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday also agreed to list a plea against her appointment for this coming Friday.

The backstory: On 17 January, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended Victoria Gowri for judgeship at the Madras High Court.

Following this, on 1 February, Madras High Court Bar advocates wrote to President Draupadi Murmu and the Collegium, demanding that her recommendation be withdrawn and the President return the file recommending Gowri's appointment.