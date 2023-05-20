Amid Tussle, Centre Moves SC Against Verdict Which Gave More Power To Delhi Govt

The Union government on Saturday, 20 May, moved the Supreme Court seeking review of the judgment which gave the Delhi government control over bureaucracy (except land, law and order and police) in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

The centre's challenge to the Constitutional bench verdict comes on the heels of its new ordinance giving authority to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi regarding matters of “transfer, posting, vigilance, and other incidental matters" related to all Group A officers and officers of DANICS serving in Delhi.

Notified on late Friday evening, 19 May, in the Extraordinary Gazette of India, the ordinance is an amendment to the GNCTD Act. This, despite the top court clearly stating in its verdict that "democratically elected government shall have control over its officers."

So, what changes? According to the new ordinance:

A new body will be created called the “National Capital Civil Service Authority"

This consist of the chief minister, the chief secretary, and the principal secretary (home) of Delhi.

This body will have to “make recommendations” to the LG. For more details, read this.

What is an ordinance?