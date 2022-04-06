CBI Takes Custody of Ex-Maharashtra Home Min Anil Deshmukh in Corruption Case

The CBI had earlier given a clean chit to Deshmukh. Later, however, they lodged an FIR on 21 April, 2021 and initiated a probe against him.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 6 April, took custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the case of alleged corruption against him, news agency PTI reported.
The CBI said that it was seeking custody of Deshmukh for a period of 10 days.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader had been lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. Deshmukh was taken into custody by the CBI team from the jail and placed under arrest.
Deshmukh had been in judicial custody in relation to the money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since November 2021.
In a petition on Monday, he had challenged the application filed by the CBI to take him into custody.
His plea was scheduled to be heard before a single-judge bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere on Wednesday. However, she recused herself from hearing the case and asked the petitioner to bring it before Justice PD Naik. However, even he recused himself from hearing Deshmukh's plea, Bar and Bench reported.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)