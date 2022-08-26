'Can't Deny Freebies in a Democracy': SC Refers Matter to a 3-Judge Bench

Supreme Court.
Chief Justice NV Ramana on Friday, 26 August, said freebies may create a situation where state is pushed towards imminent bankruptcy and such freebies are used to increase popularity of the party and deprive state to give genuine measures. In an electoral democracy, electorate has the true power, he said.
The CJI said that the petitioner says "such promises has large impact on economy of state and that it is made without assessing financial implications to attract vote banks."
The top court has referred the issue of "freebies” to a three-judge bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud, which will also review the S Subramaniam Balaji vs State of Tamil Nadu case, wherein it had held that the “state distributing largesse in the form of distribution of colour TVs, laptops etc. to eligible and deserving persons is directly related to the Directive Principles of State Policy” and warrants no interference by the court.
While hearing a batch of petitions, the apex court said that for identifying the issue at hand and to draw a distinction between welfare schemes and doles, its previous judgment required a relook.
The freebie case has emerged as a latest flashpoint between the ruling BJP and other opposition parties.
The Centre has warned that indiscriminate doles like free electricity adversely affect the country’s economy. The opposition parties, however, say these are welfare decisions needed to help the weaker sections.
In 2013, a two-judge bench said promises of free gifts by political parties couldn't be called a bribe. Items and schemes given by the government for the betterment of the lives of the citizens were, in fact, in line with the Directive Principles of State Policy, the bench said.
It also ruled that the court couldn't lay down the guidelines on allowing or disallowing promises made by political parties ahead of the polls.
The freebies issue, which has triggered a political storm, was termed as a "complex" and "important issue for the welfare of the country" by CJI NV Ramana.
