'Can't Deny Freebies in a Democracy': SC Refers Matter to a 3-Judge Bench

Chief Justice NV Ramana on Friday, 26 August, said freebies may create a situation where state is pushed towards imminent bankruptcy and such freebies are used to increase popularity of the party and deprive state to give genuine measures. In an electoral democracy, electorate has the true power, he said.

The CJI said that the petitioner says "such promises has large impact on economy of state and that it is made without assessing financial implications to attract vote banks."

The top court has referred the issue of "freebies” to a three-judge bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud, which will also review the S Subramaniam Balaji vs State of Tamil Nadu case, wherein it had held that the “state distributing largesse in the form of distribution of colour TVs, laptops etc. to eligible and deserving persons is directly related to the Directive Principles of State Policy” and warrants no interference by the court.

While hearing a batch of petitions, the apex court said that for identifying the issue at hand and to draw a distinction between welfare schemes and doles, its previous judgment required a relook.