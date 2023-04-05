Calcutta HC Asks Leaders Not To Make Statements About Hanuman Jayanti

Calcutta High Court.
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, 5 April, asked leaders from across the political spectrum to not make any statements in connection with the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti festival.
Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had made 'nflammatory speeches against Hindus by asking them to 'protect' the Muslims, who are observing the holy month of Ramzan.
"How can a CM make such biased statements against one particular community? She cannot be biased against one community," Tibrewal submitted, according to Bar and Bench.
During the hearing, the bench also pointed out that a sessions judge from Rishra district had written a letter claiming that some 'anti-social elements' had been roaming freely in Rishra and were planning to target a Lord Hanuman temple near the judge's residence.
The judge had sought the High Court's intervention for this.
"Now what happens is all these judges reside in these areas and they have to go to work. You (State) said you have arrested some people and they will have to be brought before the judges for remand etc. Then the surcharge atmosphere will also get into the court complex. Something needs to be done on this. You need to provide them apt security so that they can perform their duties," the court said.
The bench also asked the State to request the Centre to provide paramilitary forces in order to help maintain law and order.
"We are of the view that more stringent conditions are required to be imposed on those seeking to carry out processions. Police is at liberty to restrict the number of participants so that procession is performed with pure religious fervour and with no political affiliations," the bench said.
