Elgar Case: Bombay HC Rejects Gautam Navlakha's Shift to House Arrest Plea

Navlakha is one of 16 accused in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad meet in Pune in 2017. He has been imprisoned in Taloja Central Jail, Navi Mumbai, since 25 May 2020.

For more than six months now, since 12 October 2021, the nearly 70 years old Navlakha, an undertrial suffering from multiple health problems, has been in solitary confinement in the high-security area of Taloja Jail, a space meant to segregate those guilty of heinous crimes.

The septuagenarian had approached the high court early last year seeking to be placed under house arrest due to his medical ailments and the lack of basic facilities in prison.