Ayodhya Residents Challenge Acquittal of Accused in Babri Case

The petitioners, 74-year-old Haji Mahmood Ahmad and 81-year-old Syed Akhlaq Ahmad, have reportedly said in the petition that they were witnesses in the trial against the accused who have since been acquitted by the CBI Special Court. They added that the trial court committed an error not convicting them, despite ample evidence on record, reported PTI.

The petitioners have sought that the trial court be summoned, the judgment set aside and all accused be held guilty and punished in accordance with their guilt, according to PTI.

Zafaryab Jilani, the counsel for petitioners and an executive member of the All India Muslim Person Law Board, told PTI, that the two Ayodhya residents moved the High Court because the prosecuting agency CBI had not yet appealed against the judgment.