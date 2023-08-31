Article 370 Hearing in SC: What Has Centre Said About Elections in J&K?

The Union Government informed the Supreme Court on Thursday, 31 August, that it is fully prepared to hold elections in Jammu & Kashmir "any time now" and added that the decision lies with both the Union Territory and Central election commissions.

The government stated that the ongoing task of updating the voters' list is currently in its final stages and can be considered as being "substantially" completed.

Context: The apex court has been hearing pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370. Today is the 13th day.

The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Why Centre Said This: The centre's statement comes in response to the top court's questions on Tuesday, 29 August, about a time frame and road map to restore statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court on Tuesday that the current status of Jammu and Kashmir as union territories was temporary and cited Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in Parliament stating the same.

"How impermanent is this? When are you going to have elections?" CJI Chandrachud reportedly enquired.

"We understand that these are matters of national security...the preservation of nation itself is the overriding concern. But without putting you in a bind, you and AG may seek instructions on the highest level – is there a time frame in view?" the chief justice reportedly asked.

"Equally, restoration of democracy is important," he asserted.

Know more: Here are the centre's full statements made on Thursday, 31 August, on elections in J&K, according to LiveLaw.