'Without Orders, Forcefully': Army Evicts Environmentalist in MP, Is it Legal?

Rodrigues' lawyer, as well as other legal experts, have contended that her eviction was illegal on multiple grounds.

First: In 2001, the district court had passed a temporary injunction (stay) until the settlement of the dispute.

“The respondents maintain status quo regarding (her place of residence) and other disputed buildings on Bhayaji Road without evicting the defendants till the final disposal of their case,” the court had said.

The Estate Officers had not challenged this in court, which means the order was applicable on the day of her forceful eviction.

Second: The move came without appropriate eviction notice, which is a mandate under the Public Premises Act, 1971.

As pointed out by her lawyer Rohit Mangal, Section 3 of the act clearly says:

(Evicting authority should) "issue notice in writing calling upon such person to show cause within a period of three working days why an order of eviction should not be made.”

Third: “Her eviction was illegal because when you’re evicting someone principles of natural justice have to be followed i.e. 2-3 criteria have to be met, none of which was followed in her case," Delhi High Court Advocate Harshit Anand pointed out.

And what are the criteria?

To evict someone:

1) There has to be a reasonable notice period

2) There has to be a timeline for objection

3) There has to be adjudication on the basis of whatever evidence is produced

Not following this violates Rodrigues’ fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution which prescribes the right to shelter and housing as part of the right to live.

In a landmark 1985 case (Olga Tellis & Others vs Bombay Municipal Corporation), a constitution bench had held that eviction should be in accordance with the procedure established by law.

This “procedure” should be “fair, just and reasonable.”