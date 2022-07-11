Lakhimpur Kheri Court Sends Alt News' Mohammed Zubair to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Mohammed Zubair was arrested on 27 June.
(Photo: PTI)
A court in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday, 11 July, sent Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to judicial custody for 14 days.
A warrant was issued by the Lakhimpur Kheri police against the fact-checker on 9 July over a case registered against him in 2021 for allegedly spreading enmity between religious groups.
The warrant was issued to Zubair at the Sitapur district jail on Friday, asking him to appear before the court by 11 July.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court granted five-day interim bail to Zubair on Friday in the Uttar Pradesh police's FIR against him over his reference in a tweet to certain Hindutva leaders as ‘hatemongers.’ The court said that the order pertains to the ‘hatemongers’ case FIR, and not any other FIR against him.
Notably, the image in question is taken from the scene of a Bollywood movie Kissi Se Na Kehna, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, which has aired on TV several times.